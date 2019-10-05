An Evening of Music for Everyone with The Gallaghers

Schroon Lake Community Church Temporary Venue 1531 Route 9, Schroon Lake, New York 12870

Benefit Concert for Schroon Lake Community Church

Original, Contemporary, & Traditional, Folk, Blues, Parlor, and More.

An Evening of Music for Everyone with the Gallaghers - Original, Contemporary, & Traditional, Folk, Blues, Parlor, and More

Benefit Concert.

October 5th at 7PM  

Donations Welcomed & Appreciated.

Schroon Lake Community Church Temporary Venue 1531 Route 9, Schroon Lake, New York 12870
Community Events, Fundraiser Events, Live Music Events
518-532-7272
