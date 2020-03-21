Everything Irish!!

Au Sable Forks Free Library’s All that Jazz Story & Music Program

Au Sable Forks Free Library 9 Church Lane, Au Sable Forks, New York 12912

Au Sable Forks Free Library’s All that Jazz Story & Music Program, is pleased to roll out this month’s: EVERYTHING IRISH!!

Story lovers of all ages, parents and caregivers please accompany your wee little ones.

Join Matt Snyder, music teacher at the Au Sable Forks elementary school, as he spins a yarn & lucky charms his audience — and that’s no malarkey.  Don’t miss the fun on March 21st at the library!  For more information you may call: (518) 647-5596 during opening hours. Or, check out our webpage: ausableforksfreelibrary.com and check us out on Facebook.

518-647-5596
