Everything Worthy of Observation"

The Travels of Alexander Scott

Alice T. Miner Museum 9618 US 9, Chazy, New York 12921

On an August morning in 1826, twenty-one-year-old Alexander Stewart Scott set out on a three-month journey from his home in Quebec through New York State. He recorded his impressions of “everything worthy of observation” in a journal, now available from SUNY Press and edited by historian Paul G. Schneider, Jr.

This presentation by Paul Schneider will let you experience Scott’s travels for yourself, from the steamships of Lake Champlain to the packet boats of the newly completed Erie Canal. See New York's natural and technological marvels through the eyes of a young traveler as we explore the Empire State on the cusp of transformation.

Alice T. Miner Museum 9618 US 9, Chazy, New York 12921
