Excel Level 3 Advanced Skills

SUNY Adirondack - Wilton Center 696 State Route 9, Gansevoort, New York 12831

Use Excel to manage, share and present data at work or at home. Learn how to work with multiple worksheets and workbooks, use lookup functions and formula auditing, share and protect workbooks, automate functionality, create sparklines and forecast data. This course is intended for those individuals who have significant experience with Microsoft Excel and are interested in advancing their skills and efficiency in this software application.

SUNY Adirondack - Wilton Center 696 State Route 9, Gansevoort, New York 12831
