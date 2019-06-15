Executive Disorder Forever War Album Release Show
City Well 10 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
©2019 Executive Disorder
All Ages Show$5Executive Disorder will be playing tunes from the new album, FOREVER WAR, as well as blasting through your old faves. The new album will also be on sale along with other Forever War merch. Don't Miss it!
Executive Disorder, Northern NY's most historically accurate thrash metal band, is releasing their new album, "Forever War." Join the release party on June 15 at City Well in Plattsburgh. Admission $5. All Ages!!!