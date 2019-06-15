Executive Disorder Forever War Album Release Show

City Well 10 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Executive Disorder, Northern NY's most historically accurate thrash metal band, is releasing their new album, "Forever War." Join the release party on June 15 at City Well in Plattsburgh. Admission $5. All Ages!!!

Info

City Well 10 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
