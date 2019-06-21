Exfoliating Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1367-0621. 1/2 day.
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
Exfoliating Soap
Over the winter and spring our skin is exposed to many harsh elements that have an effect on our skin. Celebrate the summer by making a soap that will help remove dead skin cells from the surface level of your skin. In this course, students will make small spa soaps using goats' milk and a silicone mold to shape them. Soap made from the milk of a goat is packed full of vitamins, deeply moisturizing and is very beneficial for all skin types. We will start with a basic tried and true goats' milk soap recipe and then add natural exfoliating ingredients. In this way, you incorporate another beneficial level to your basic skin care regime.
Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $30.