Exfoliating Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1367-0621. 1/2 day.

Adirondack Folk School Exfoliating Soap

Over the winter and spring our skin is exposed to many harsh elements that have an effect on our skin. Celebrate the summer by making a soap that will help remove dead skin cells from the surface level of your skin. In this course, students will make small spa soaps using goats' milk and a silicone mold to shape them. Soap made from the milk of a goat is packed full of vitamins, deeply moisturizing and is very beneficial for all skin types. We will start with a basic tried and true goats' milk soap recipe and then add natural exfoliating ingredients. In this way, you incorporate another beneficial level to your basic skin care regime.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $30.