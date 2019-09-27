Artist Reception and Exhibit: The Animals Are Innocent

The Messenger, 2019, Dana Simson

The Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History, Middlebury, Vermont presents the animals are innocent, a mixed media/ceramic exhibit of colorful, boat sculptures and paintings, both featuring animals, by Maryland artist, ceramist, author, and illustrator Dana Simson. The exhibit opens on Tuesday, September 20, 2019. A reception honoring the artist will be held on Friday, September 27, 5-7 p.m. at the Sheldon Museum.

Dana’s goal through her art is to how animals are losing both habitat and food sources, suffering the man-made effects of pollution and wilderness encroachment, and are imperiled by fossil-fuel enhanced climate change. As a result too many species are nearing extinction.

The series of ceramic toy boats on wheels made of ceramic and mixed materials have animals as passengers. Whether Lake Champlain, the Chesapeake Bay, or any body of water, animals are impacted by rising water levels worldwide. Dana’s hope is that visitors will be drawn to the playful quality of her folk art creations to confirm or re-inforce the established scholarship on climate change.

Dana Simson is a dedicated artist and environmentalist. Her engaging imagery has been licensed in fabric, rugs, stationary, home decor, gift items, and tabletops. She has published 18 books, including five children’s picture books, gift books, a pop-up book and her latest Come Together, an invitation for retooling individual daily actions for a greener future.

Her artwork has been featured in many national magazines, placed in TV shows and Hollywood movies, including Titanic. Dana’s award-winning fine art ceramics and paintings are in the collections of several museums.