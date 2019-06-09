Exhibit: The Landscape Architecture Legacy Of Dan Kiley

The Henry Sheldon Museum, in partnership with The Cultural Landscape Foundation of Washington, D.C., the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, presents a retrospective traveling exhibit to recognize internationally-acclaimed Vermont landscape architect Daniel Urban Kiley (1912 - 2004) from May 14 to September 1, 2019. Kiley’s practice and home were in Charlotte, Vermont, where he was inspired by the fields, forests, and magnificent waters of the Lake Champlain Valley.

Kiley was characterized by The New Yorker Magazine in an article by critic Calvin Tomkins as “the leading American landscape architect” of the late 20th century. Architect Kevin Roche, the former Dean of the Yale School of Architecture, commented in the New York Times that Kiley “was the most distinguished landscape architect of the 20th century.”

A public reception will be held at the Sheldon Museum on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5 – 7 PM. During the reception, guests will have the opportunity to view flower arrangements created by local gardeners and florists inspired by Kiley’s designs. The arrangements will be offered for sale with proceeds supporting the Museum.