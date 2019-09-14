Explore Split Rock Mountain: A 3,700-Acre Lakeshore Gem!

Join us for an exciting day of moderate to difficult hiking at Split Rock Mountain Wild Forest. We’ll follow scenic trails through mature forests to stellar Lake Champlain views.

This event will feature two guided hikes: one moderate trek to a lower lookout with less elevation gain suitable for those interested in a shorter and easier walk; and one more difficult route with twice the elevation gain and a short, steep rocky trail section at the very end. We will describe the routes and allow participants to choose a hike based on their previous hiking experience and fitness level.

Due to limited parking at trailhead, space is limited. RSVP required: (802) 862-4150 or info@lclt.org