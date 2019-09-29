The Faces of Mount Independence

VDHP Alexander Scammell

This illustrated symposium examines the story of Mount Independence through the portraits of the limited number of people whose likenesses were taken. Site administrator Elsa Gilbertson presents the cast of characters and their portraits, removed from today’s audience by only one degree of separation (through the hand of the artists). A panel of responders, Michael Barbieri, Ennis Duling, and Stephen Zeoli, moderated by site interpreter Paul Andriscin, will provide insights about these people, such as what was happening at the time at Mount Independence, their contributions, interactions, and if they survived, what they did after the war. Audience participation and discussion welcome. Light refreshments. Included in regular site admission ($5.00 adults/free under 15).