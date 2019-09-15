Fall 5K Series

to Google Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 iCalendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-15 15:00:00

Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970

Come one, come all and join us in the cool autumn air for a 5K series. Bound over boardwalks, tromp down forest roads and race through the pines. It's a great way to learn the trails!

We'll be hosting five races this September and October on our trail system with a new course each week. Sunday afternoons with registration starting at 3:00 and race starting at 3:30. $5 entry fee and free for children under 12. See you on the following dates:

9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13

Info

Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970 View Map
Health & Fitness Events, Sporting Events
518-327-6496
to Google Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 iCalendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-15 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-22 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-29 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-29 15:00:00 iCalendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-09-29 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-10-06 15:00:00 to Google Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-10-13 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-10-13 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-10-13 15:00:00 iCalendar - Fall 5K Series - 2019-10-13 15:00:00