Fall 5K Series

Come one, come all and join us in the cool autumn air for a 5K series. Bound over boardwalks, tromp down forest roads and race through the pines. It's a great way to learn the trails!

We'll be hosting five races this September and October on our trail system with a new course each week. Sunday afternoons with registration starting at 3:00 and race starting at 3:30. $5 entry fee and free for children under 12. See you on the following dates:

9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13