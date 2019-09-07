Fall Birding Trips

Two weekend birding opportunities coming right up with expert guides, John and Pat Thaxton. Join John and Pat on Saturday, September 7th and/or 14th for half day field trips focused on migrating birds. The trip starts at the VIC and then moves on to Bloomingdale Bog. Come see what’s moving south in our neck of the woods. 8am-12pm, Saturday September 7th and 14th. Pre-registration is required. Register here: https://events.eventzilla.net/e/vicbloomingdale-bog-migratory-bird-trip-2138745766, or call: (518) 327-6241