The Fall Clean-Up days for the Village of Rouses Point will commence on Monday, October 21, 2019 and will continue through Friday, October 25, 2018.

Residents are requested to bag as much of the material as possible and to place it curbside by 7:30 a.m. in such a position so that parked cars,etc. do not block pickup. This would greatly facilitate the collection.

Residents are reminded that this collection is for the pickup of bagged clippings in (CLEAR BAGS ONLY), leaves and brush and tree limbs not to exceed 3” in diameter ONLY.

This will be the ONLY time the Village crew will be picking up clippings, leaves and limbs this fall. The next pickup will be held in the spring.The Compost Facility will be used for LEAVES AND BAGGED CLIPPINGS ONLY – NO LIMBS.