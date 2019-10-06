Fall Colors - Invasive Plant Identification

Public Education Event

Keene Valley Nature Conservancy 8 Nature Way, Keene Valley, New York 12943

Come enjoy the fall colors while learning invasive plant identification hosted by APIPP and Essex County Soil and Water District! A brief overview of terrestrial invasive species will be presented at the Keene Valley Nature Conservancy office, with fall-themed refreshments served. Afterward, join us on a walk to the Rooster Comb trailhead parking area, where we will learn to identify plants in the woods. See you there!

Sunday, October 6th from 1pm to 3pm - Keene Valley Nature Conservancy office

This is a free event, but registration is preferred. Please email Julie Fogden at julie.fogden@tnc.org

Keene Valley Nature Conservancy 8 Nature Way, Keene Valley, New York 12943 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events
