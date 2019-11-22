Fall Dance Concert

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theatre

This dynamic evening of ideas in motion showcases choreography by emerging student dance artists and the annual Newcomers’ Piece. The evening is directed by Assistant Professor Laurel Jenkins in collaboration with the choreographers. Tickets: $15 public/$12 Midd ID card holders/$8 youth/$6 Midd students. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
