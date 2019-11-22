Fall Dance Concert

Photo by Jonathan Hsu Performers from Fall 2018 Advanced Choreography class.

Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theatre

This dynamic evening of ideas in motion showcases choreography by emerging student dance artists and the annual Newcomers’ Piece. The evening is directed by Assistant Professor Laurel Jenkins in collaboration with the choreographers. Tickets: $15 public/$12 Midd ID card holders/$8 youth/$6 Midd students. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.