Fall Dance Concert
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Photo by Jonathan Hsu
Performers from Fall 2018 Advanced Choreography class.
This dynamic evening of ideas in motion showcases choreography by emerging student dance artists and the annual Newcomers’ Piece. The evening is directed by Assistant Professor Laurel Jenkins in collaboration with the choreographers. Tickets: $15 public/$12 Midd ID card holders/$8 youth/$6 Midd students. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.