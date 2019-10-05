Fall in the Creek Festival - The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

The Puppet People in "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"

The Puppet People will perform The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at 12:30pm at the pavilion. Ages 6 and older will be entertained by this thrilling comic rendition of Washington Irving's number one haunting tale!

Featuring two life-sized puppets, classical and traditional folk music, special lighting and smoke effects. The tale focuses on themes of bullies, jealousy and superstition.

The day also features lots of fun ~ including Free Goodie Bags for the kids.

Pumpkin Patch ~ Decorate a Pumpkin

Hayrides

Bounce Houses

Games

Food

Enjoy all the fun and maybe learn something new.

Hosted by the Stony Creek Free Library.