Fall in the Creek Festival - The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Stony Creek Town Park Harrisburg and Lanfear Roads, Stony Creek, New York 12878
The Puppet People in "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
The Puppet People will perform The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at 12:30pm at the pavilion. Ages 6 and older will be entertained by this thrilling comic rendition of Washington Irving's number one haunting tale!
Featuring two life-sized puppets, classical and traditional folk music, special lighting and smoke effects. The tale focuses on themes of bullies, jealousy and superstition.
The day also features lots of fun ~ including Free Goodie Bags for the kids.
- Pumpkin Patch ~ Decorate a Pumpkin
- Hayrides
- Bounce Houses
- Games
- Food
Enjoy all the fun and maybe learn something new.
Hosted by the Stony Creek Free Library.