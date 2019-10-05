Fall in the Creek Festival - The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Stony Creek Town Park Harrisburg and Lanfear Roads, Stony Creek, New York 12878

The Puppet People will perform The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at 12:30pm at the pavilion. Ages 6 and older will be entertained by this thrilling comic rendition of Washington Irving's number one haunting tale!

Featuring two life-sized puppets, classical and traditional folk music, special lighting and smoke effects. The tale focuses on themes of bullies, jealousy and superstition.

The day also features lots of fun ~ including Free Goodie Bags for the kids.

  • Pumpkin Patch ~ Decorate a Pumpkin
  • Hayrides
  • Bounce Houses
  • Games
  • Food

Enjoy all the fun and maybe learn something new.

Hosted by the Stony Creek Free Library.

Stony Creek Town Park Harrisburg and Lanfear Roads, Stony Creek, New York 12878
Entertainment Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-696-5911
