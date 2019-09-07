Fall Warbler Walk

to Google Calendar - Fall Warbler Walk - 2019-09-07 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Warbler Walk - 2019-09-07 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Warbler Walk - 2019-09-07 07:30:00 iCalendar - Fall Warbler Walk - 2019-09-07 07:30:00

Slate Valley Trails East Poultney, Vermont 05764

Joel Tilley, from Rutland County Audubon, will lead a bird walk looking to spot fall warblers and other migrating birds along the Howe Hill Trail in the Slate Valley Trails system. Meet on the East Poultney green at 7:30 am. Moderate to difficult, about 3 hours. Bring binoculars if you have them, water and bug spray. Check the Rutland County Audubon Society (http://rutlandcountyaudubon.org/events/ or Slate Valley Trails https://slatevalleytrails.org/events ) websites for details or possible changes/cancellations. Meet at the trailhead at 7:30 am. For more info contact Joel @jptilley50@gmail.com.

Info

Slate Valley Trails East Poultney, Vermont 05764 View Map
Community Events, Sporting Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fall Warbler Walk - 2019-09-07 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Warbler Walk - 2019-09-07 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Warbler Walk - 2019-09-07 07:30:00 iCalendar - Fall Warbler Walk - 2019-09-07 07:30:00