Fall Warbler Walk

Joel Tilley, from Rutland County Audubon, will lead a bird walk looking to spot fall warblers and other migrating birds along the Howe Hill Trail in the Slate Valley Trails system. Meet on the East Poultney green at 7:30 am. Moderate to difficult, about 3 hours. Bring binoculars if you have them, water and bug spray. Check the Rutland County Audubon Society (http://rutlandcountyaudubon.org/events/ or Slate Valley Trails https://slatevalleytrails.org/events ) websites for details or possible changes/cancellations. Meet at the trailhead at 7:30 am. For more info contact Joel @jptilley50@gmail.com.