Fall & Winter Farmers' Market

Join us for the Fall and Winter Farmers' Market inside at the Hotel Saranac!

Join the Saranac Lake Farmers' Market as it moves inside beginning October 19th at the historic Hotel Saranac.

As you walk through the doors you will be immediately greeted by a vibrant indoor market atmosphere and local vendors selling Veggies, Meats, Eggs, Cheeses, Breads, Distillery, Herbal Wellness, Crafts and more!

(No markets the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the day of Winter Carnival Parade.)