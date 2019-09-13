Fall Women’s Weekend on Lake George

YMCA Camp Chingachgook on Lake George 1872 Pilot Knob Road, Kattskill Bay, Pilot Knob, New York 12844

Join the fun and treat yourself to a weekend away on Lake George. A comfortably rustic retreat that provides both adventure and pampered relaxation while spending quality time with old friends or make new ones. Come to explore, and get moving or just take it easy relaxing and pampering yourself, it’s up to you! Manicures, pedicures and massage sessions are available, as well as, opportunities to go kayaking, hiking, stand up paddle boarding, foam rolling and practice yoga.

The program runs from Friday, September 13 at 4pm to Sunday, September 15 at 1pm and is open to all women. For more information on this or other Chingachgook programs, please visit chingawomensweekend.eventbrite.com or call (518) 656-9462.

518-656-9462
