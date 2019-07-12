Family Concert with Dave Ruch

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is excited to announce a family concert for all ages on Friday, July 12th at 7:30 p.m. at the Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $25 for non-members, and $10 for students and youth 17 and under. Tickets are available for purchase onthe Arts Center's website, adirondackarts.org.

Dave is a special musician who sings and plays music for adults and children on an intriguing assortment of instruments including banjo, guitar, jaw harp, bones, spoons, and more. This concert will focus on family-friendly songs to sing along with, move to, act out, laugh about… and even learn something from!

A professional musician and educator based in Buffalo NY, Dave Ruch gives hundreds of concerts and workshops each year for schools, libraries, music festivals, historical societies, museums, and community events both at home and abroad.

As a special treat, the Arts Center will be offering “Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundaes!” Beer, wine, and other refreshments will also be available. The Arts Center is located at 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake.

For more information on Dave Ruch’s family concert, contact The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts at 518-352-7715 or check out Dave’s website at www.daveruch.com.