Family Dynamics and Caregiving Workshop

Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842

Family Dynamics and Caregiving Workshop. Free and open to the public. This workshop will discuss the difficulties of family dynamics while caregiving for someone with memory loss. Participants will learn strategies to help them thrive as a caregiver. Free books and promotional materials will be provided.

Info

Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events
518-832-4992
