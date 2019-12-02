Family Dynamics and Caregiving

The holidays can be a stressful time for everyone. When the task of caregiving for a person with memory loss is added, the holidays can become even more difficult. This training will review caregiver stress and how to make the holidays less stressful. Some tips will be reviewed for preparing other family members on the changes the person with dementia may experience.

All participants will review a free copy of the Chicken Soup for the Caregiver's Soul.

Please contact Stacey Barcomb for more information at 518-832-4992.

Crandall Public Library 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
