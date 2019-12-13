Family Fridays
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
The Hyde Collection
Family Fridays
Explore the collaborative process of printmaking and mixed media together! Inspired by the famous friendship of Picasso and Braque, each week explore a new art technique with our Museum educators. Learned techniques can be used to create printed cards and artwork for the holidays. In the spirit of collaboration, each session’s art will contribute toward a large collaborative artwork display in the Museum. Free.