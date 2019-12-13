Family Fridays

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Explore the collaborative process of printmaking and mixed media together! Inspired by the famous friendship of Picasso and Braque, each week explore a new art technique with our Museum educators. Learned techniques can be used to create printed cards and artwork for the holidays. In the spirit of collaboration, each session’s art will contribute toward a large collaborative artwork display in the Museum. Free.

Hyde Collection Museum
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, Family Events
518-792-1761
