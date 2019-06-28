Family Fun Day
Cumberland Bay Market 1544 Cumberland Head Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Cumberland Head Vol. Fire Dept. & Ladies Auxiliary are teaming up with Cumberland Bay Market to host a Family Fun Day! There will be children's games, fire trucks, music, snacks and more! Come see us in the parking lot of Cumberland Bay Market on Friday June 28th from 5:30-7:00pm! This event is part of Clinton County Health Department’s Longest Day of Play, encouraging communities to gather together and to #beactive.