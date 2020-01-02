The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and the Town of Schuyler Falls are co-sponsoring Free Family Ice Skating at AC North.

Free ice time is available to anyone, young and older, at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center (AC North: 90 Sharron Ave Plattsburgh, NY ) on January 2nd from 12 PM -1 PM and January 3rd from 12 PM-2 PM. Skate rentals will be available for $2 a pair. No pre-registration necessary.