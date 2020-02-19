Family Ice Skating
Hosted by Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and Town of Schuyler Falls NY
Ameri-Can North Sports Center 90 Sharron Avenue, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and the Town of Schuyler Falls are co-sponsoring Free Family Ice Skating at AC North.
Free ice time is available to anyone, young and older, on February 19th from 11 AM -12 PM and February 20th from 11 AM-12 PM. Skate rentals will be available for $2 a pair. No pre-registration necessary.