Family Movie Night: "Frozen 2"

We're rolling out the red carpet for you and your family! We know how hard it can be to bring your family to the movies so we're turning our church into a movie theater for you! Featuring the smash-hit movie Frozen 2, free theater-quality popcorn (cooked on site), concessions, a costume contest, and other exciting options, our Family Movie Night is sure to be a bright spot in your long winter!

There is no cost for this event (though donations are welcome).