Family Savings Weekend

Gore Mountain Base Area Fun - Climbing Wall, Happy Girls

All kids 19 & under can enjoy unlimited activities for just $20pp, per day. This includes scenic skyrides, bounce inflatables, climbing structures, bungee trampoline, and disc golf- all day, 10am-4:30pm! Parents, we didn't forget you! If your child is participating in this promotion, your skyride ticket is just $14pp that weekend. Enjoy lunch on our spacious patio- children ages 15 & under save 40% off Kids' Menu items from the Open Pit Grille!