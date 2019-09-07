Family Savings Weekend

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853

All kids 19 & under can enjoy unlimited activities for just $20pp, per day. This includes scenic skyrides, bounce inflatables, climbing structures, bungee trampoline, and disc golf- all day, 10am-4:30pm! Parents, we didn't forget you! If your child is participating in this promotion, your skyride ticket is just $14pp that weekend. Enjoy lunch on our spacious patio- children ages 15 & under save 40% off Kids' Menu items from the Open Pit Grille!

Info

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
