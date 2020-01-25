Family Sensory Story, Dance & Play

National Museum of Dance 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866

On the fourth Saturday of each month, children ages 4+ will explore celebrated Hall of Fame members' styles of dance and learn about their lives through movement. The first event of this series will focus on George Balanchine and Ballet. Tutus will be provided for the dance activity.

$10 child & parent

$5 PLAY PASS member child & parent

For more information and to register contact Mary Anne Fantauzzi at 518-584-2225 x3004 or tours@dancemuseum.org

Arts & Culture Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
