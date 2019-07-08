Family String-a-long with Susan Arehart. #1481-0708. 1/2 day.

Adirondack Folk School Family String-a-long

Bring along a family member and string-a-long a wearable memory in the form of a bracelet, necklace or ankle bracelet. You can choose from a large selection of gemstones, crystal, shell or glass beads which Sue will bring from her treasure trove of jewelry making materials. Does your family have a favorite symbol, animal, or other talisman? A wide variety of charms will be available for you to incorporate into your designs, including Tiny photo frames. In this class you will make and take away one item each.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $15.