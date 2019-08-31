Credit of Farm to Fork Committee Farm to Fork 2019

Vendors will be set up and available starting at 9 am with food being served starting at 11 am.

$15 tasting ticket price. There will also be a $12 vegetarian option.

An annual festival that celebrates the regions local bounty. There are demonstrations, workshops and of course lots of tasty things to try!

http://www.farm2forkfestival.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Farm-2-Fork-Festival-in-Saranac-Lake-106556656065854/

More Info:

This year’s theme will be “Victory Gardens”. We are working to incorporate the history of local gardens and encourage local citizens to participate. We are committed advocates for our local farm community and are actively engaged on many levels to make consumers aware of the importance of supporting our local agriculture. In the tradition of the Adirondack Green Circle who started the festival, we continue to strive to “leave no trace” in all our endeavors. That means that we use real flatware at the festival and no plastic. Creating as little waste as possible is our continued goal.

The Farm to Fork Festival will be using proceeds of this event to put back into the community through ANCA’s FarmShare Fund. This grant program supports a vibrant regional food system that is healthy for our communities, our farms and our environment. The goal of the fund is to encourage initiatives that promote our region's farms and their products while improving food security for low-income families.

History of Farm to Fork:

The Adirondack Green Circle started the event which was a project of the Ausable Valley Grange Farmers' Market Committee. In addition, a pickle bar and an artisan beverage bar are included in the tasting ticket price. The Green Circle dissolved in 2016 so a group of us who couldn't bear to see the event die have taken over.

In the past, well over 700 visitors flood Riverside Park that Saturday of Labor Day weekend to hear music and workshops on stage and to partake in a food tasting.