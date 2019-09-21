Alice T. Miner Museum On the Farm With Alice

In honor of Alice Miner's birthday, we're spending an afternoon at one of her favorite places: Heart's Delight Farm. Visit Alice's beloved home and pay tribute to her love of all creatures great and small with animal-themed crafts and games. Enjoy some refreshments and take in the beauty of Heart's Delight in early fall! We'll also be taking this opportunity to collect donations for Elmore SPCA.

This is a free event and children of all ages are welcome—though we do ask that you keep your own pets at home!