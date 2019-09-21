On the Farm With Alice

to Google Calendar - On the Farm With Alice - 2019-09-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - On the Farm With Alice - 2019-09-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - On the Farm With Alice - 2019-09-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - On the Farm With Alice - 2019-09-21 13:00:00

Miner Institute 1034 Miner Farm Rd, Chazy, New York 12921

In honor of Alice Miner's birthday, we're spending an afternoon at one of her favorite places: Heart's Delight Farm. Visit Alice's beloved home and pay tribute to her love of all creatures great and small with animal-themed crafts and games. Enjoy some refreshments and take in the beauty of Heart's Delight in early fall! We'll also be taking this opportunity to collect donations for Elmore SPCA.

This is a free event and children of all ages are welcome—though we do ask that you keep your own pets at home!

Info

Miner Institute 1034 Miner Farm Rd, Chazy, New York 12921 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
5188467121
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - On the Farm With Alice - 2019-09-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - On the Farm With Alice - 2019-09-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - On the Farm With Alice - 2019-09-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - On the Farm With Alice - 2019-09-21 13:00:00