Warren Co SWCD The Farm Talks January 31st, 6pm-8pm

The Farm Talks are back for 2020! Join us on Friday, January 31st from 6pm-8pm at the NYSDEC Warrensburg Office for a presentation titled “Don’t Be Chicken… Master Pastured Poultry” with Bob Barody of Blackberry Hill Farm. Please RSVP to Nick at nrowell123@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-3119 as seating is limited.