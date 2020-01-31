Farm Talks: "Don't Be Chicken - Raising Master Pastured Poultry"

Nick Farm Talks Flyer Jan 2020_12.23.19 "Farm Talks" flyer for January 31st

The Farm Talks are back for 2020! Join us on Friday, January 31st from 6pm-8pm at the NYSDEC Warrensburg Office for a presentation titled "Don’t Be Chicken - Raising Master Pastured Poultry" with Bob Barody of Blackberry Hill Farm. Learn about sustainable approaches to raising and managing pastured poultry (chickens & turkeys) on an organically certified farm.

Please RSVP to Nick at nrowell123@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-3119 as seating is limited.

We hope to see you there for this fun and informative presentation. Light refreshments will be provided.