Farm Talks: "Don't Be Chicken - Raising Master Pastured Poultry"

NYSDEC Warrensburg Office 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885

The Farm Talks are back for 2020! Join us on Friday, January 31st from 6pm-8pm at the NYSDEC Warrensburg Office for a presentation titled "Don’t Be Chicken - Raising Master Pastured Poultry" with Bob Barody of Blackberry Hill Farm. Learn about sustainable approaches to raising and managing pastured poultry (chickens & turkeys) on an organically certified farm.

Please RSVP to Nick at nrowell123@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-3119 as seating is limited.

We hope to see you there for this fun and informative presentation. Light refreshments will be provided.

NYSDEC Warrensburg Office 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885
Educational Events
518-623-3119
