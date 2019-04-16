The Farm Talks

Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District 394 Schroon River Road, Town of Warrensburg, New York 12885

Join us for The Farm Talks on Tuesday, April 16th from 4:30pm-6:30pm at the Warren Co. Soil & Water Office for a “Blueberry Pruning & Soil Health Workshop” with Laura McDermott of CCE Eastern NY Commercial Horticulture Program. Please RSVP to Nick at nrowell123@nycap.rr.com or (518) 623-3119 as seating is limited.

Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District 394 Schroon River Road, Town of Warrensburg, New York 12885
Educational Events
518-623-3119
