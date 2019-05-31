Father & Son Duo John & Orion Kribs in Concert

John and Orion Kribs

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will present John and Orion Kribs on Friday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for Arts Center members, $25 for general admission, and $10 for students and youth 17 and under. Pre-sale tickets are available at the Arts Center's website, adirondackarts.org.

Father and son, John and Orion Kribs, have been making music together a long time. Both are accomplished multi-instrumentalists whose eclectic styles cover everything from Elvis and Carl Perkins to Gershwin, John Lee Hooker and O'Carolan. "Roots" best describes their style, but their sound is unique to them. Their songs reflect a wide range of Americana, and the sound is that of musical styles not only passed down from father to son but of endless hours of playing, listening, and learning together. In addition to performing as "John and Orion Kribs", the duo also performs and records with several other popular groups, including, "The McKrells", "The Bluebillies", "The Trophy Husbands", and occasional stints as "Adrenaline Pumpkin" (also featuring National Banjo Champion Chris Leske), and longtime favorites "Johnny & The Triumphs", "Johnny's Cascades Full Moon Big Band", and "The Racquette River Rounders".

"We're basically just two musical guys, who happen to be father and son, and the best of friends, doing what we love to do." - John and Orion Kribs

Beer, wine, and other refreshments will be available.