Feeling Long Lakey Polar Plunge

2019 Long Lake Polar Plunge for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The Town of Long Lake and the Long Lake Fire Department join forces for a fundraiser to benefit St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The mission of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family’s ability to pay.

Plungers are required to raise a minimum of $25 to participate in the event. Registration will be at the Adirondack Hotel starting at 11am. The Long Lake Rescue Squad will provide medical checks.

Prizes awarded for Best Team Theme, Best Individual Plunge, Best in Show, Most Funds Raised by a Team, and Most Funds Raised by an Individual.

Participants must be 16 and over to participate. Plungers under 18 must have parental permission. More info: 518-624-3077.

Special Thanks to the Long Lake Fire Department for safety protocols and cutting the ice.

There will be judges on scene to evaluate participants themes/costumes and techniques and a prize ceremony will happen at the Adirondack Hotel immediately following the plunge.

There is a public bathroom at the beach. There will be two “warming” busses on site for plungers to stay warm. Each team/or individual plunges one group at a time. Please bring towels, water shoes and warm clothes! Changing available at the Long Lake Public Restrooms. Good luck!