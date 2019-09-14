Ferns on the Mount: Talk & Walk

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770

Forest Ecologist Lynn Levine will be leading this talk & walk exploring the ferns of Mount Independence. Lynn is the author of the recently published book Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast. The program will start in the auditorium with an orientation and introduction to ferns before Lynn leads the group outdoors to view and identify ferns along the Mount's pathways.

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770 View Map
802-948-2000
