Fete du Fort! Gourmands & Garrisons at Ticonderoga

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Bring the whole family to celebrate the French cuisine and culture of the Champlain Valley during this one-day celebration!

From pate to poutine, enjoy the best bistro bites from across our region. Discover the deep French and Canadian cultural roots along the shores of Lake Champlain.

Info

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
Educational Events, Family Events, History & Tours Events
518-585-2821
