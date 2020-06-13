Fete du Fort! Gourmands & Garrisons at Ticonderoga
Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
Fort Ticonderoga
A French officer enjoys a meal in front of an open window while speaking with a visitor.
Bring the whole family to celebrate the French cuisine and culture of the Champlain Valley during this one-day celebration!
From pate to poutine, enjoy the best bistro bites from across our region. Discover the deep French and Canadian cultural roots along the shores of Lake Champlain.