Fiber Arts Show Opening Reception
Lake Placid Center for the Arts 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946
This show will feature a number of fiber artists from across the country, working in a variety of captivating mediums and textures. Pieces range from woven sculptures and vessels, to abstract compositions made from fabric and thread, to tapestries created from local wool, and some yarn bombing in between! The show will run from Thursday, January 9 through Saturday, February 22 in the Gallery @ LPCA.