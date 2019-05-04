The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host children's author Jodie Fitz on May 4th at 10:00 am. Jodie will read from her latest picture book "Fidget Grows A Pizza Garden". Children will be instructed on how to start their own pizza garden to take home! Recommended for children ages 4 and up. All materials will be supplied. This program is free and open to the public but space is limited. Reservations required by May 1st.Contact the Library @ 518-668-2528 to RSVP.