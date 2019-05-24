Fidget Grows a Pizza Garden Reading and Planting Activity- All Ages. Fidget is very excited about growing her very own pizza garden! As the tomato plants ripen, Fidget is surprised to learn that her garden doesn’t actually grow pizza. Join local author, Jodie Fitz, for a reading of her book Fidget Grows a Pizza Garden and grow your very own pizza garden to take home! *This program is limited to 20 participants selected on a first come, first served basis.