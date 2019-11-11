Field of Flags: Veterans Day Salute

The annual Field of Flags can be seen on the west lawn of the Fort William Henry from Monday, November 4 through November 12, 2019. This year about 6,000 flags are in place to honor veterans and active duty military personnel.

Each year, visitors to the fort are invited to submit the name of a family member, or their own, together with the rank, time period and branch of service. The name of each veteran or active duty military personnel is then attached to a flag and placed in the field grouped by the period in which they served.

The public is invited to share the names of their service men and women to be added to the field. A musket salute will take place on Saturday, November 11 at 11 am. Refreshments will follow at the Fort William Henry Museum.