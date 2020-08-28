Fifth Annual Philosopher's Camp: Grandly Simple

An annual revitalization of the Philosophers' Camp, located in the landscape and tradition of the original gathering, draws on the expedition itself and its vibrant legacy. Our readings and conversations will be an opportunity to enter into the spirit of the original Philosophers' Camp by engaging in shared inquiry and discovery. In 1858 ten scholars left New England society for a sojourn in the Adirondacks. Seeking to reacquaint themselves with their wild surroundings they hunted, rowed, fished and camped. In a poem written to commemorate the excursion, Emerson names them freemen of the forest laws, and here they were also free of societal and professional boundaries. Thus liberated they fell naturally into a cross-disciplinary cadence that reflects the style of unity between self, other and world that has come to characterize the Camp and mark its intellectual significance. Join us in August, towards the quiet end of summer for guided field trips include padding, hiking and birdwatching as well as seminar discussions led by Dr. Marianne Patinelli-Dubay, an environmental philosopher with ESF’s Northern Forest Institute.

Please do not hesitate to register as space is limited and reading materials will need to be shipped to you before the session. Registration includes accommodations, catered meals and receptions, advance reading materials, guided seminars and hikes, as well as time to enjoy unparalleled access to the largest protected wild landscape in the lower 48 states.