Fifth Annual Souper Bowl

The Fifth Annual Adirondack Community Outreach Center (ACOC) Souper Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, from 5 - 8 pm, at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek. The cost is $15 a person for all the delicious soup, homemade bread and decadent desserts, wine, beer and soft drinks you can eat. The food is provided by local restaurants and residents.

The Souper Bowl benefits the Johnsburg Food Pantry and the Johnsburg Central School Back Pack program, two community efforts organized and funded by ACOC. Both projects address the growing needs of food insecure families and children in the North Creek area.