Part 1 at 4 p.m., Part 2 at 7 p.m.

This film, thirteen years in the making, presents Rockwell Kent in the vast, varied geographic locations that fascinated him, in frank conversations with those who knew him intimately, and in the beauty of his paintings, prints, and writings. Admission $8.

Details: 518-873-6466 or echs@adkhistorymuseum.org