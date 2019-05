The Roaring Twenties The Roaring Twenties movie poster

Film: “The Roaring 20s” Held at Adirondack History Museum, Elizabethtown, Thursday, May 30th at 7 p.m. The Roaring Twenties is a crime thriller starring James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart. Details: 518-873-6466 or echs@adkhistorymuseum.org