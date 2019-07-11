Film: “Wild by Law”
Adirondack History Museum 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932
Wild by Law is the story of the Wilderness Act of 1964 and the three men responsible for its passage: Bob Marshall, millionaire socialist and founder of the Wilderness Society; forester/philosopher Aldo Leopold; and Howard Zahniser. More than just the story of a historic struggle to preserve the natural world, Wild by Law provides an invaluable overview of the roots of the environmental movement, offering a deeper understanding of one of the most important issues facing contemporary civilization. By filmmakers Diane Garey and Lawrence Hott, 1991, 52 min.