Film: “Wild by Law”

Wild by Law is the story of the Wilderness Act of 1964 and the three men responsible for its passage: Bob Marshall, millionaire socialist and founder of the Wilderness Society; forester/philosopher Aldo Leopold; and Howard Zahniser. More than just the story of a historic struggle to preserve the natural world, Wild by Law provides an invaluable overview of the roots of the environmental movement, offering a deeper understanding of one of the most important issues facing contemporary civilization. By filmmakers Diane Garey and Lawrence Hott, 1991, 52 min.