Film: "A Star is Born"

Join us for this special movie series highlighting movies with a link to Saranac Lake and our Art of the Cure exhibit! Our second movie will feature the 1954 version of "A Star is Born", which included the song "My Melancholy Baby," written by Ernie Burnett. Ernie Burnett came to Saranac Lake for the cure in 1944 and continued his songwriting career here! This event takes place in the John Black Room of the Saranac Laboratory Museum, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.