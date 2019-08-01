Film and Performance: The Cellist

Adirondack History Museum 7590 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

6:30 reception, 7 p.m. Lecture. 

World famous cellist Gregor Piatigorsky suffered pogroms in Russia, poverty in Poland and Germany as a refugee from the Bolshevik Revolution, and narrowly escaped Nazi tyranny by fleeing to America in 1939 before winding up in Elizabethtown. Meadowmount School will offer a performance during the 6:30 reception  

Details: 518-873-6466 or echs@adkhistorymuseum.org

518-873-6466
